Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 3,865 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $404.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.