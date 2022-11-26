Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 29,921 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Digital Turbine worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Digital Turbine

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

