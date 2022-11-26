Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

