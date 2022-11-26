Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,936 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.