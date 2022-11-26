Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.32% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $810.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

