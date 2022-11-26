Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

