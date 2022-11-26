nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.