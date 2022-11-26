Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,110 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

