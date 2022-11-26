Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,656 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.82% of Tyson Foods worth $562,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

