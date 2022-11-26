Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.39% of Open Text worth $549,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $29.80 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

