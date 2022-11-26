Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

