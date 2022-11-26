VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $221.25 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.85.

