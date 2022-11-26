Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

