Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Stride worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE LRN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

