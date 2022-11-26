Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

