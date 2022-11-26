Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 16,539 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

