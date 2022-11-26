USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $333,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.48.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.