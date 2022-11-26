Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

