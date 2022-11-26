Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,865,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,423,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

