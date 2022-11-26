USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,928 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Profile

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.