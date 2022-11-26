USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,126 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 157,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CAG opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

