USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

