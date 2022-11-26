USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $257.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,715 shares of company stock worth $30,549,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

