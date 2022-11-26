Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

ETN opened at $166.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

