USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

BKR stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

