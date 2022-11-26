USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,092 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

