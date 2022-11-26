USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,012 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

