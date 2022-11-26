USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 29,522 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after buying an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

