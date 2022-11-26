USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $271.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

