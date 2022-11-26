USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,023 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,474,000 after purchasing an additional 446,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $140.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.