USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,575 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

