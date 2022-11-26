USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 426,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amcor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.08 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,336,626 shares of company stock worth $28,388,800. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.