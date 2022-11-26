Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

