USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,558 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.81 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

