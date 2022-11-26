SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 476.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 320,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

