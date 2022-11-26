B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

