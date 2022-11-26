B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,342 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

