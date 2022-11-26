B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,319 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $246.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,329 shares of company stock worth $19,426,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

