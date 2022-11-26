B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.94 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $187.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.