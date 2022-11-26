B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

HIG stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

