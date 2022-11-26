Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

