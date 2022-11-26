B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 858 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 649,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ares Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ares Management by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.47 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

