Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 54.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,530,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $9,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Innospec Trading Down 0.5 %

Innospec Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.