The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 521,379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,532,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 283,341 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

