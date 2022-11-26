B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

