B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.23. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

