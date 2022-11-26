Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,713,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 418,886 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Webster Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

