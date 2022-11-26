B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $145.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.