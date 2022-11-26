B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,641 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $378.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

