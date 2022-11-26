B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,043 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ABNB opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.